Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Picture: Heart

Polly Hazlewood chatted to writer and journalist Cathy Reay for the 10th episode of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three, and the new series has seen Anna Whitehouse and her co-host Polly Hazlewood welcome some incredible guests.

The podcast is described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Picture: Heart

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Zoe Hardman - and she was this week joined by Cathy Reay.

Cathy is a writer and journalist who spoke about how she's navigating the world of motherhood, the challenges of building a platform as a person with a disability, experiences of ableism and what led her to try polyamory after a decade-long monogamous marriage.