Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

29 April 2022, 15:12

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka
Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

Polly Hazlewood chatted to writer and journalist Cathy Reay for the 10th episode of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three, and the new series has seen Anna Whitehouse and her co-host Polly Hazlewood welcome some incredible guests.

Listen to Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player

The podcast is described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Dirty Mother Pukka is back
Dirty Mother Pukka is back. Picture: Heart

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Zoe Hardman - and she was this week joined by Cathy Reay.

Cathy is a writer and journalist who spoke about how she's navigating the world of motherhood, the challenges of building a platform as a person with a disability, experiences of ableism and what led her to try polyamory after a decade-long monogamous marriage.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Lifestyle

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

Lifestyle

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word
Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years
Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah