Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five

24 March 2022, 14:32

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka
Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

The latest episode of Dirty Mother Pukka is available to listen to on Global Player now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dirty Mother Pukka recently returned for its hugely-anticipated third series, and the new season has seen Anna Whitehouse welcome some incredible guests.

Listen to Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player

The podcast is described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!
Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Picture: Heart

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Mary Portas - and she was this week joined by Florence Given.

Florence is a 23-year-old illustrator, writer, feminist social activist, podcaster, and influencer, who recently became one of the youngest authors on the Sunday times bestseller list.

Florence Given joined Anna for episode five
Florence Given joined Anna for episode five. Picture: Heart

She chatted to Anna about sex, relationships, consent, and a whole range of other issues.

You can listen to episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player now.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Lifestyle

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

TV & Movies

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

You can now buy a gazebo that turns into a pub

You can now get a party gazebo that turns into garden pub

Lifestyle

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV

Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60
Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast

Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms
Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'
The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

TV & Movies

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo
Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final