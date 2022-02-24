Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

24 February 2022, 13:19

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!
Myleene Klass joined Anna Whitehouse for the first episode of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart
Anna Whitehouse

By Anna Whitehouse

Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: you can listen to the brand-new series of the hit podcast on Global Player.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For the first episode of the new series of the hugely popular Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, Anna Whitehouse sat down with Myleene Klass.

In this unfiltered, unapologetic launch episode of my new podcast Dirty Mother Pukka, my first guest Myleene Klass opens up about the heartbreak of baby loss.

Nothing ever prepares you for the loss of a baby. It’s not, perhaps, the lightest topic, but life isn’t this linear journey to some elusive happy ending.

“They never leave you. The DNA stays in your body so they never really leave you,” Myleene tells me. I choke up hearing this. I've had five miscarriages and it's still raw. We talk about how misunderstood miscarriage is, the clinical terms used by medical professionals (my baby isn’t an inviable foetus) and the way you’re expected to accept the trauma simply because it’s “common”.

Myleene joined Anna for the first episode of the new series of Dirty Mother Pukka
Myleene joined Anna for the first episode of the new series of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

But it’s light and shade, highs and lows on this podcast. Myleene also talks about how ostracised Hear'Say was treated by the music industry. She laughs, remembering getting booed off stage singing Pure & Simple with her band mates. And how she grafted from the age of four to perfect the violin and piano.

In true Dirty Mother Pukka style, the episode ends with a reading from Jilly Cooper’s Riders. Expect tears, laughter and everything in between. This is the podcast that shows the full 360 degrees of women alongside brazen chats between my best mate Polly (and now co-host) and I.

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three!
Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three! Picture: Heart

This is the podcast for women who don’t fit into boxes. For women like Myleene who have to get on stage, on air and turn up, show up despite grieving the loss of a baby. Or as Myleene says: “grieving a little part of yourself.”

If you have been affected by this story, miscarriage support is available at The Miscarriage Association.

Listen to the first episode of Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player.

Listen to Dirty Mother Pukka

