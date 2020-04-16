Who is Dr Hilary's wife Dee Thresher and how long have they been married?

16 April 2020, 10:15 | Updated: 16 April 2020, 10:20

Your need-to-know on Dr Hilary's wife
Your need-to-know on Dr Hilary's wife. Picture: PA/ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Dr Hilary's wife Dee has spoken of her delight that her husband has become the 'pandemic pinup'.

Dr Hilary has played a vital role answering questions and reassuring the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not just excellent medical prowess his fans admire him for...

Many GMB viewers have dubbed Hilary, 67, the 'pandemic pin-up', and his wife Dee Thresher, 49, has spoken of her excitement about her husband's new status.

Dr Hilary and Dee met in 2008
Dr Hilary and Dee met in 2008. Picture: PA

She told The Sun: "I love that people are admiring his looks. Good for him. He’s 67 and still turning heads.

Read more: Dr Hilary explains how the 'game-changing' finger-prick coronavirus test works

"It’s quite funny because he’s been doing his own make-up and dressing himself instead of having a stylist, so he’s not even looking his best."

Who is Dr Hilary's wife Dee? What is her age and job?

Dee has been married to the 'delicious doctor' for four years, with the couple meeting in 2008 after he split from his first wife.

She is a personal trainer, and has created a number of fitness workouts for celebrities including Natalie Cassidy, Charlie Brooks and Letitia Dean.

Read more: First Dates waitress Laura Tott reveals coronavirus struggle after working as a paramedic

Dee has also worked as a TV fitness expert, which is how she met Dr Hilary.

She said: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice.

Dee has spoken of her delight that her husband is the nation's newest pinup
Dee has spoken of her delight that her husband is the nation's newest pinup. Picture: PA

"We were filming in Spain and really got on.

"A year later we were both at a friend’s wedding, re-connected and we’ve been together ever since."

Speaking about her husband, Dee said: "Of course I think he’s very attractive and he’s such a lovely man. He is charming and caring.

"I admit I tease him about it. He just rolls his eyes and gets straight back to work."

