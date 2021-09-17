Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's age, Instagram and other work revealed

17 September 2021, 11:34

Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh
Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh. Picture: Instagram/Dua Saleh

Dua Saleh plays Cal, a new student who clashes with headmistress Hope - here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Sex Education has officially arrived on Netflix, and we couldn't be happier about the return of one of our favourite shows.

As well as beloved characters like Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma McKey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), a number of new faces will also be joining the Moordale gang.

One of these is Cal, who is played by Dua Saleh.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Dua plays Cal in Sex Education
Dua plays Cal in Sex Education. Picture: Instagram

Who is Dua Saleh?

Dua is Sudanese-American recording artist, songwriter, poet, and actor based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the USA.

They were cast in a recurring role in Sex Education in season three, playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke).

Dua began writing poetry as a child, and experimented with music while attending Augsburg Univerity. They released a demo in 2017, and an EP in 2019. Dua also acted in theatre in Minneapolis.

They recently posted about filming Sex Education on Instagram, writing: "hey moths it’s been a min! im still in the UK filming for sex education. it’s been an amazing experience so far. im missing my community, family, fans, & especially performing live. i promise new music is otw! im even writing in my trailer between scenes! miss u! 💚".

What's Dua Saleh's Instagram name?

You can follow Dua on Instagram @doitlikedua.

How can I watch Sex Education?

Sex Education series three is available to watch on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for Sex Education?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education

Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled

Lifestyle

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?

TV & Movies

Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood speaks out on the possibility of Sex Education season four

TV & Movies

Emma has played Maeve since series two

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

TV & Movies

Some MAFS UK fans have accused the show of being fake

All the evidence that proves Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

TV & Movies

Mimi Keene plays Ruby in Sex Education

Who plays Ruby in Sex Education and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Lifestyle

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

TV & Movies

Asa Butterfield is 24

Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Lucy and Ryan had to rush their son to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas’ baby son rushed to intensive care after he turned blue in cot
Who plays Jackson in Sex Education?

Who plays Jackson in Sex Education and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies