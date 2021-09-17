Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's age, Instagram and other work revealed

Dua Saleh plays Cal, a new student who clashes with headmistress Hope - here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Sex Education has officially arrived on Netflix, and we couldn't be happier about the return of one of our favourite shows.

As well as beloved characters like Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma McKey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), a number of new faces will also be joining the Moordale gang.

One of these is Cal, who is played by Dua Saleh.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Who is Dua Saleh?

Dua is Sudanese-American recording artist, songwriter, poet, and actor based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the USA.

They were cast in a recurring role in Sex Education in season three, playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke).

Dua began writing poetry as a child, and experimented with music while attending Augsburg Univerity. They released a demo in 2017, and an EP in 2019. Dua also acted in theatre in Minneapolis.

They recently posted about filming Sex Education on Instagram, writing: "hey moths it’s been a min! im still in the UK filming for sex education. it’s been an amazing experience so far. im missing my community, family, fans, & especially performing live. i promise new music is otw! im even writing in my trailer between scenes! miss u! 💚".

What's Dua Saleh's Instagram name?

You can follow Dua on Instagram @doitlikedua.

