Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsey's daughter Tilly's 18th birthday

18 November 2019, 14:37

Ed Sheeran performed at the star-studded bash at the weekend
Ed Sheeran performed at the star-studded bash at the weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Tilly Ramsey was treated to an extravagant 18th birthday party at the weekend

Gordon Ramsey reportedly got Ed Sheeran to perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday, which took place last Saturday.

While Ed usually charges a whopping £500,000 per gig, it is understood that he played at the party as a favour as they are 'family friends'.

According to an insider from the party, Ed played five songs before performing a rendition of Happy Birthday for the delighted crowd.

Tilly celebrated her 18th birthday at the weekend
Tilly celebrated her 18th birthday at the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Gordon rented out London’s Cuckoo Club in Mayfair for the bash, and celeb attendees included Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

A source told The Sun: “Tilly’s bash was next level. It was clear Gordon had spared no expense in making sure it really was a night to remember.

“Ed is Tilly’s favourite singer so it meant the world to her that he was there, even though his set didn’t come cheap.

“The whole party had a James Bond theme, with drinks topped with her face or the 007 logo and guests encouraged to come in black tie. There was even a 007 ice sculpture which you could drink shots out of.”

Tilly recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, leading dad Gordon to write a shocked comment on a photo of the two of them together.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Matilda Ramsay (@tillyramsay) on

On the pic, which is captioned with a simple heart, many confused fans questioned her relationship status and asked if Seth was her boyfriend, to which she replied: "maybe."

And Gordon himself hilariously wrote: "Wtf.......".

