Ed Sheeran brightens up Christmas as he shares surprise new song

Ed Sheeran has released a new song. Picture: PA

Ed Sheeran has dropped a new song - Afterglow - and shared a clip of the tune to Instagram.

Fans of Ed Sheeran will be delighted to know that he's just releasing a new song named Afterglow.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes drops hint wife Ruth Langsford is on The Masked Singer

The singer, 29, shocked fans by dropping the new tune on Instagram at 11am this morning, writing: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy !

"Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x".

It comes after he promised fans a 'Christmas present' at that time in a separate post yesterday.

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise Ed for the song, with one writing: "Thank you Ed for bringing some joy, this is just what we needed. Wishing you a Merry Christmas. 🎄🎁 🎅🏼".

Another added: "The best Christmas present ever, love you Ed💛🎄 Merry Christmas to you, Cherry and Lyra❤️".

A third wrote: "OMG YES THANKS FOR SAVING THE LAST WEEK OF 2020 we love you x".

Earlier this year, Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Read more: Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK

Sharing the happy news to Instagram in September, he wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x".

NOW READ:

Matilda star Mara Wilson opens up about childhood fame in rare TV interview