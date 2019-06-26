Emma Stone BREAKS SHOULDER at Spice Girls gig leaving Disney film Cruella in crisis

Emma Stone has broken her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert in London. Picture: Instagram

The Hollywood superstar's latest acting role has been thrown into question as she suffers a serious injury at a Spice World show.

Emma Stone has broken her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert in Wembley, throwing her latest Disney role into crisis.

The Hollywood movie star, 30, reportedly injured herself when she fell off her friends shoulders at the pop extravaganza and is under doctors orders to rest up for two whole months.

The accident, which has left her arm in a sling, could affect her upcoming acting gig as lead role and evil villain Cruella de Vil.

She had been due to start filming the live-action prequel to Disney's 101 Dalmatians this summer.

The Hollywood superstar, 30, broke her shoulder falling from a friend's shoulders at the band's Wembley gig. Picture: Instagram

Reports claim Spice Girl fan Emma, who got to meet her idols after the London show, had no idea how serious her injury was until a few days later.

A source said: “Emma relocated to the UK for the summer to throw her all into this movie — it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain.

“But she’s a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal’s shoulders while she was partying.

"She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it‘s actually broken.

“She’s gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs."

Emma – whose real name is Emily – reportedly nicknamed herself after Baby Spice! Picture: Instagram

Before the La La Land superstar broke her shoulder, she said: “I’m a very big fan of the Spice Girls.

"I was obsessed with them growing up. They taught me about girl power."

In fact, the award-winning actress – whose real name is Emily – allegedly nicknamed herself Emma after Heart FM's Emma Bunton!

Early rumours surrounding Disney's brand new live-action movie, Cruella, suggest it will be set in the 1980s and have a "punk vibe".

Whispers also say it's set to star Dame Emma Thompson.