Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her friend two years after split

30 September 2022, 10:46 | Updated: 30 September 2022, 12:10

This Morning chef Phil Vickery has confirmed he's dating his ex-wife Fern Britton's friend, Lorraine Stanton.

Phil Vickery has been spotted kissing Fern Britton's friend, two years after their split.

The This Morning chef split from Fern back in 2020 following 20 years of marriage and a daughter together.

But now Phil has gone public with his romance with Lorraine Stanton, 58, as they were pictured enjoying a date in London.

In new pictures, released by The Sun, the star was seen kissing Lorraine as they both held overnight bags.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years
Fern Britton and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday morning, the pair were also spotted taking a stroll in Central London.

Lorraine has reportedly known Fern for decades and they were part of the same cycling group.

The pair have posed together for multiple photos over the years, all shared on Fern’s Twitter.

Fern and Phil - who are parents to daughter, Winnie, 20 - announced their split in January 2020 with a statement on social media.

She wrote at the time: "After more than 20 happy years together, [we] have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

"We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Fern Britton previously opened up on her split from Phil Vickery
Fern Britton previously opened up on her split from Phil Vickery. Picture: Alamy

After the break up, Fern moved out of their family home in Buckinghamshire and is now living in Cornwall.

Despite initiating their split, Fern - who is also mum to Grace, 25, and twins Jack and Harry, 28, with ex Clive Jones - recently confessed she wished she 'persevered' with her marriage to Phil.

She told Prima Magazine: "This new chapter has come at the right time for me. I don’t want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, ‘Ah, where do we go from here?’ I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn’t".

