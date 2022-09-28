Exclusive

Mel C hopes for a Spice Girls reunion next year and says ‘wounds have healed’

28 September 2022, 14:36

Naomi Bartram

Naomi Bartram

Mel C joined us to chat all about her new book and a possible reunion with the Spice Girls next year.

Mel C has said she hopes the Spice Girls will reunite next year after ‘healing all their wounds’.

The 48-year-old joined us at Heart.co.uk to chat all about her new book Who I Am, where she gives a full and honest account of what life was really like in the biggest girl band in the world.

And we couldn’t help but ask about rumours she would be joining her former bandmates Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Ger Halliwell on stage in 2023.

“It’s so funny when you go ‘there’s been talks of a spice girls reunion’… it’s never stopped.

Mel C wants to reunite with the Spice Girls next year
Mel C wants to reunite with the Spice Girls next year. Picture: Instagram

“We did reunite in 2007 and then again in 2019 which was the best thing ever. Now so many wounds have healed we had the 90s, which I call the real Spice Mania days which were insane.

“We all needed time to have some space and become individuals and really figure out who we were without each other, and as time has gone on and we’ve done our shows together, the door is just open.

“We’re like ‘we want to do more’ and we celebrate 25 years of Spice World this year which is really exciting.

“We’re just trying to get everything in place, get the timing right and the rooting right and get ourselves back on that stage because 2019 was incredible and we have to do it again.”

The Spice Girls might reunite next year
The Spice Girls might reunite next year. Picture: Alamy

When asked what her plans are for next year, Mel C said she’s hoping to record a new record, as well as performing with the Spice Girls again.

“I started a few sessions on the new record,” she told us, continuing: “That’s next year what my focus is going to be, the book has taken up so much time this year.

“But yeah next year, more music, more shows, more DJing and it would be lovely if Spice Girls fit into that mix as well.”

Mel C went on to open up about her book, saying she shared the story with her family and friends beforehand.

“It was so important to me obviously people very close to me this story would affect,” she said.

“My mum, my dad, my siblings and the Spice Girls, as soon as I got the book to a place I was happy with it because it never feels finished.

“It was important for me to get it out to those guys. It was amazing, I’ve had so much support and so much help because there’s a few gaps in my memory so the girls and my family have helped me fill those gaps.”

Mel C’s book ‘Who I Am: My Story’ is available to buy now.

