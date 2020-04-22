Fia Tarrant's son mistakes Quiz star Michael Sheen for grandad Chris... and actor is thrilled

22 April 2020, 15:47 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 16:07

The Heart presenter shared an adorable video of her son watching 'grandad' on TV for the first time... but it was actually a clip from ITV drama, Quiz.

Michael Sheen's portrayal of Chris Tarrant in ITV drama Quiz has seen him flooded with accolade - including from the presenter's adorable grandson.

Heart presenter Fia Tarrant shared an adorable clip to Twitter earlier today showing her son Harris being so convinced by the Welshman Michael's acting that he thought he was watching his grandad on screen.

She captioned the clip: "Monster has never seen his grandpa on TV before so I thought I’d see what his reaction would be seeing @michaelsheen...."

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? creator slams 'evil' Charles Ingram

Michael Sheen was very convincing as Chris Tarrant
Michael Sheen was very convincing as Chris Tarrant. Picture: ITV
The real Chris Tarrant pictured winning the 2005 National Television Award for Best Quiz Programme
The real Chris Tarrant pictured winning the 2005 National Television Award for Best Quiz Programme. Picture: Getty

In the sweet video, Fia can be heard asking her little boy, "who's that?" to which Harris replies, "it's grandpa!"

Fia's followers were enamoured with the sweet clip, and the 51-year-old actor was also delighted.

He replied: "Best review I’ve ever had."

ITV drama Quiz told the story of the cheating 'coughing major' Charles Ingram and his wife Diana, who were at the centre of a plot to cheat their way to winning £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2001.

