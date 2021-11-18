Inside Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s marriage: From how they met to their wedding day

18 November 2021, 10:42 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 10:51

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years
Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years. Picture: Instagram
Frankie Bridge and her footballer husband Wayne have become one of showbiz’s best couples - here’s everything you need to know about the happy couple including how long they’ve been together and their age gap.

Frankie Bridge is leaving husband Wayne Bridge and their two children behind this winter as she embarks on her biggest challenge yet on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2021.

Happily married to the former Chelsea footballer, Frankie and Wayne have been open about their relationship, marriage and life as parents to children Parker and Carter, making them on of the most adored couples in the celebrity business.

Frankie Bridge has two children, Parker and Carter, with husband Wayne
Frankie Bridge has two children, Parker and Carter, with husband Wayne. Picture: Instagram

With a ten year relationship (and counting) in the bag, here’s everything you need to know about Frankie and Wayne’s relationship from how they met, to their wedding day and even how their age gap works for them.

How did Frankie and Wayne Bridge meet?

Rumoured to have started courting in 2011, it’s believed James Corden himself was the matchmaker for the pair.

It was revealed in a magazine interview that James swapped their numbers and it wasn’t long before Frankie and Wayne were texting and dating.

When did Frankie and Wayne Bridge get married?

Formerly known as Frankie Sandford, her maiden name, Wayne was keen to pop the question to the singer.

They married in Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire back in 2014, three years after meeting, with their first son Parker present who was just nine months old.

Frankie Bridge has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014
Frankie Bridge has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014. Picture: Instagram

How long have Frankie and Wayne Bridge been together?

The parents of two have now been married for seven years, but have been together for a total of ten after they began dating in 2011.

What is Frankie and Wayne Bridge’s age gap?

As the perfect match, many are surprised to hear there’s a reasonable age gap between Frankie and Wayne.

Frankie, 32, and Wayne, 41, have an age gap of just over eight years.

How many children do Frankie and Wayne Bridge have?

Together, Frankie and Wayne have sons Parker, eight and Carter, six.

Wayne also has son Jayden with ex Vanessa Perroncel.

