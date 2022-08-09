Fred Sirieix 'crying' as daughter Andrea wins another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has now won three medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fred Sirieix has taken to Twitter to praise his daughter Andrea for her incredible success in the Commonwealth Games.

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has just won yet another gold medal for diving, which is her second at this year's event. The 17-year-old also won a silver at the Birmingham games, meaning she's taking home a whopping three medals in total.

Andrea has won another gold medal. Picture: Getty

Fred wrote: "It’s gold in the mixed diving 10m platform synchro.

"I’m crying! Andrea and Noah well done to you both."

The England star and partner Noah Williams have claimed the mixed synchronised 10m platform title, after winning gold in the 10m platform diving and silver in the 10m synchro platform competition with partner Eden Cheng.

Following her latest success, Andrea told the BBC: "It's been incredible. We came in and wanted to have fun.

Andrea has won three medals at the games. Picture: Getty

"I'm really pleased with how we executed our dives and our overall synchro. It's been really really fun."

The Commonwealth Games came to an end last night, with the Closing Ceremony taking place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. The baton was passed to Victoria in Australia, who are hosting the 2026 games.