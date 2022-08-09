Fred Sirieix 'crying' as daughter Andrea wins another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

9 August 2022, 11:06

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has now won three medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fred Sirieix has taken to Twitter to praise his daughter Andrea for her incredible success in the Commonwealth Games.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has just won yet another gold medal for diving, which is her second at this year's event. The 17-year-old also won a silver at the Birmingham games, meaning she's taking home a whopping three medals in total.

Andrea has won another gold medal
Andrea has won another gold medal. Picture: Getty

Fred wrote: "It’s gold in the mixed diving 10m platform synchro.

"I’m crying! Andrea and Noah well done to you both."

The England star and partner Noah Williams have claimed the mixed synchronised 10m platform title, after winning gold in the 10m platform diving and silver in the 10m synchro platform competition with partner Eden Cheng.

Following her latest success, Andrea told the BBC: "It's been incredible. We came in and wanted to have fun.

Andrea has won three medals at the games
Andrea has won three medals at the games. Picture: Getty

"I'm really pleased with how we executed our dives and our overall synchro. It's been really really fun."

The Commonwealth Games came to an end last night, with the Closing Ceremony taking place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. The baton was passed to Victoria in Australia, who are hosting the 2026 games.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street

Who played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack is battling breast cancer

Eastenders star Samantha Womack shares that she's battling breast cancer

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together after their Love Island win

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide reveal they’re moving in together

John Travolta has paid tribute to his dear friend following her death

John Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Kelly Brook shares dramatic details of fairytale Italian wedding

Kelly Brook shares dramatic details of fairytale Italian wedding

The UK are expected to see a lot more wasps this summer

Heatwave means summer wasp invasion will be 'one of the worst'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon married Joe Swash last month

Inside Stacey Solomon's 'emotional' wedding dress fitting with baby Rose

People have been advised to send in a meter reading before October (stock images)

Exact date to submit your meter reading before huge bill hike

Lifestyle

The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days

10-day heatwave to bring back soaring temperatures

Weather

You could save money by turning your boiler on

Turning on your heating now could save you thousands this winter

Lifestyle

The 18-month-old is only one out of 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition

Toddler's rare uncombable hair syndrome causes locks to grow outwards

This Morning

Dad of five causes debate for leashing quintuplets

Dad-of-five causes debate for using leash on quintuplets

Lifestyle

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

TV & Movies

The Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them

Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

Lifestyle