Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan praised for breastfeeding her baby on the Game of Thrones set

Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan shared an image of her breastfeeding her new baby daughter on set of the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Actress Gemma Whelan, 38, who plays Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, gave birth to her baby daughter in October 2017.

Proving that you can do both, Gemma not only shot her scenes for season 8 - which is the final instalment of the fantasy series - she also brought along her daughter and breastfed on set.

Ahead of the Battle of Winterfell in last night's episode entitled 'The Long Night', Gemma shared an intimate image of her breastfeeding while in costume.

In the snap, which racked up over 90,000 likes, she's wearing Yara's get up - including a dark grey tunic and her signature half-up, half-down hair do.

She captioned the photo: "Enjoy tonight's episode guys...! Yara's got some big news... #got #hbo #plottwistahoy."

Yara Greyjoy made her first appearance in hit HBO series Game of Thrones back in season 2, when she welcomed her brother Theon back into the Iron Born clan.

However, Yara did not participate in the Battle of Winterfell. As fans will recall, she decided to sail back to the Iron Islands when Theon saved her from their evil uncle Euron's clutches, in order to protect them in Queen Daenerys' name.

The star, who's also appeared in The Crown, Wolfman, Gulliver's Travels and Wise Girl, was praised by her followers for sharing the powerful post.

One fan commented: 'You rock Mamma ❤️.'

Another added: "Proud of you, mama. Nothing like nursing sessions between battle scenes, I’m sure."

A third added: "What an empowering and beautiful photo!! You’re a ninja!"

Gemma recently revealed on Good Morning Britain that her daughter had been present throughout the filming of the final series.