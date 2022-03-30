Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago. Picture: Chicago/Matt Crockett

By Polly Foreman

Former TOWIE star Gemma is set to make her stage debut after being cast in hit musical Chicago.

Gemma Collins has been cast in the UK and Ireland tour of the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago the Musical.

The former TOWIE star will play Mama Morton in the smash hit musical, taking over the role from singer Sheila Ferguson.

Gemma shot to fame in 2011 when she appeared in the second series of ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex. She has since appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and Dancing On Ice. She also starred in her own reality show named Diva Forever.

Gemma Collins shot to fame when she joined the TOWIE cast in 2011. Picture: Alamy

The Chicago the Musical tour will begin at Sunderland Empire from 31 May, with further shows in the likes of Cardiff, Blackpool, Sheffield, Norwich and Oxford.

Producer David Ian said they were "were completely stunned" by her audition.

"She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour," he added. "Audiences across the country are in for a treat."

Before getting into reality TV, Gemma was a keen singer and performer, and attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She will star in Chicago alongside the likes of Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and West End actress Djalenga Scott.