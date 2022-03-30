Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

30 March 2022, 16:18

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago
Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago. Picture: Chicago/Matt Crockett
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Former TOWIE star Gemma is set to make her stage debut after being cast in hit musical Chicago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gemma Collins has been cast in the UK and Ireland tour of the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago the Musical.

The former TOWIE star will play Mama Morton in the smash hit musical, taking over the role from singer Sheila Ferguson.

Gemma shot to fame in 2011 when she appeared in the second series of ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex. She has since appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and Dancing On Ice. She also starred in her own reality show named Diva Forever.

Gemma Collins shot to fame when she joined the TOWIE cast in 2011
Gemma Collins shot to fame when she joined the TOWIE cast in 2011. Picture: Alamy

The Chicago the Musical tour will begin at Sunderland Empire from 31 May, with further shows in the likes of Cardiff, Blackpool, Sheffield, Norwich and Oxford.

Producer David Ian said they were "were completely stunned" by her audition.

"She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour," he added. "Audiences across the country are in for a treat."

Before getting into reality TV, Gemma was a keen singer and performer, and attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She will star in Chicago alongside the likes of Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and West End actress Djalenga Scott.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death
Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle
Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Bridgerton season two features less sex scenes that the first series

The surprising reason why Bridgerton fans prefer season two to season one

TV & Movies

Here's why Aljaž Škorjanec is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Why Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years

TV & Movies

Many people have been left shocked by the incredible hack (stock image)

Cleaning fans amazed by little-known washing machine drawer hack

Lifestyle

Susanna and Richard discussed the Will Smith slap on this morning's Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid condemns Will Smith as she clashes with Richard Madeley over Oscars controversy

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim outfit from French Connection

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt and matching blouse
Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on MAFS was 'disgusting'

Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on the show was 'disgusting'

TV & Movies