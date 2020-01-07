Gemma Collins boogies in tight pink dress as she flaunts her three stone weight loss

Gemma wore a fringed pink ensemble in her new video. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE star looks incredible as she confidently struts in a new social media video

Gemma Collins has continued to shed the pounds recently after her Dancing on Ice appearance last year gave her a kick-start.

The 39-year-old reality TV veteran took to Instagram to show off her slimmed down figure in a skin-tight pink dress, complete with on-trend fringing down the arms.

She's recently revealed that she's on a "massive health kick" as she wants to continue slimming down, saying to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram that "we are on a massive health kick in this house.

"If any of you are out there thinking, 'I want to change for the better. I want to cut down on meat.' I'm going to show you how to cook this recipe."

She's been vocal about her change in diet after trying to stick to a vegan lifestyle and also smashing her gym and personal training sessions.

Gemma previously sported a fuller figure but has gradually slimmed down. Picture: PA

Gemma looks fab in the new video. Picture: Instagram

As well as this, the GC has been linked to controversial weight-loss injections, SkinnyJab, and is one of their ambassadors, claiming they've helped her in shedding the pounds.

She's also revealed to The Sun that she has some wacky methods of preventing snacking and gorging on fatty foods.

Gemma said: "I’ve lost three stone now and I feel better than ever. But Christmas is the month of temptation and it is a struggle to be good.

"I bought some beautiful cheeses and I had to put them in my car.

"At this time of year people say, ‘Oh I’ll have a mince pie’ but by the time you’ve got to Christmas Day, you’ve put on two stone.

"My car is literally full of cheese but it’s great because it’s helped me be more disciplined. I always try to have everything in moderation now."