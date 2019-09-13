Gemma Collins crashes car into a plant pot following yoga session and blames the full moon

Gemma drove her BMW into a plant pot and smashed it up. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The TV star's dodgy reversing caused an accident following her yoga session.

Gemma Collins is never too far from a scandal, and she's blamed her most recent one on the most unsuspecting of things... the moon.

The reality TV queen, 38, smashed her car window into smithereens due to her awful car reversing yesterday on the way from a yoga session.

The GC posted the snaps on her Instagram profile. Picture: Instagram/PA

The relaxing class took place in a stunning field of flowers, where Gemma posed happily in her yoga gear for an Instagram snap, and looked as though she was having a fab time.

Unfortunately, Gemma might've been a bit too chilled out as she not only smashed her window, but reversed into a huge plant pot, shattering that as well.

The star, who also goes by the alter-ego 'the GC', shared a series of pictures on her social media with a lengthy captions explaining that the full moon is already affecting her life after meditation.

Gemma also smashed her cars window in. Picture: Instagram

The post reads: "The FULL MOON is definitely affecting me already! I went from meditation 🌻 sunflowers to smashing the glass on my car to reversing into a huge plant pot 😳 #fullmoonenergy #fullmoon

"What a day .... I always feel very strange around a full moon does anyone else?

"I want to hear your experiences 👉🏻 swipe across to see the days events 😳

"Friday the 13th tomorrow im staying in !!! Freddie K keep away".

Gemma posed in a field of flowers for the zen photo. Picture: Instagram

Gemma posed with a sunflower for a sunny snap. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE and Celebrity Big Brother star, who's made headlines recently due to her weight loss, seemed to find the whole situation hilarious, but it's not known whether or not she replaced the plant pot.

This drama occurs only a day after Gemma admitted she was back on her SkinnyJab weight loss injections.

She shared: "All these fabulous holidays over the summer have meant I’ve been indulging in fantastic food, from all over the world! I mean, Greek food tastes better in Mykonos, right?

“But now it's time to reign all the excesses in and get healthy again and @skinnyjab are going to help me do just that!

"Caroline has released her brand new plan and it's amazing!! So join me and let's do this together for the next 4 weeks.”