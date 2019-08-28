Gemma Collins shuns 'Photoshop' accusations and poses on yacht in St Tropez

28 August 2019, 15:30

Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day
Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The GC is is enjoying another holiday in the sun and has proudly showed off her curves.

Gemma Collins has recently been slammed by nasty trolls who have accused her of 'Photoshopping' one of her most recent Instagram snaps.

The self-confessed 'Global ICON' posted a holiday picture on Monday in a stunning frilly white dress at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which was plastered with comments accusing her of Photoshopping the image.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins tries to use celeb status to get out of a parking ticket... but fails

This was due to the stones around her feet and legs looking distorted.

Gemma, 38, has not directly addressed the claims, but she's posted a number of sassy Instagram snaps since, with equally sassy captions.

Her most recent snap is another holiday pic, of her posing in a sexy leopard print swimsuit on a luxury yacht in St Tropez.

Gemma was slated for 'Photoshopping' this image
Gemma was slated for 'Photoshopping' this image. Picture: Instagram

The GC is living her best life and isn't afraid to let her haters know, captioning the post: "ST TROPEZ ..... always once a dream now a REALITY... keep working hard .... keep dreaming and most of all ..... KEEP BEING FABULOUS".

She has a sequinned sarong around her waist and her hair is in natural waves, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

Plenty of Gemma's celeb friends have commented on the post, with Olivia Attwood commenting "Go on gemmm" and Piers Morgan giving two thumbs up.

Olivia supported Gemma
Olivia supported Gemma. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Belle also commented supporting Gemma
Love Island's Belle also commented supporting Gemma. Picture: Instagram

Gemma has been in the headlines constantly due to her new reality TV show, Diva Forever, and her controversial moments on the show.

Her on-off relationship with fellow reality star, James 'Arg' Argent has been slated by viewers after they weren't happy with the way he treated Gemma.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today

Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank
Peter Andre halted his set over the weekend

Peter Andre STOPS gig and calls paramedics after pregnant lady falls ill in scorching heat
Scott and Barbara are calling on the government to make a change

Barbara Windsor's husband brands dementia care 'a disgrace' as he urges government to take action
Stacey will be back in the ballroom

Stacey Dooley reveals she WILL return to Strictly launch show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

TV & Movies

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas were together for six years

Who is Tina O'Brien and how many kids does the Corrie star have with ex Ryan Thomas?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

A confession will air this September

When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?

TV & Movies

Primark are launching a Mulan-themed homeware collection

Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year

Lifestyle

A woman suffered the ultimate online shopping fail

Woman suffers online shopping fail as she orders laundry baskets the size of her hand

Lifestyle

The hack is only available on one airline

Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights

Lifestyle

This Blue Gray paint is being questioned by confused people

Internet left confused as paint company advertises ‘sage green’ paint as ‘blue gray’, but what colour do you see?

Lifestyle

Grabbing a few extra days holiday is entirely possible

Here's how you can get 35 days off work using only 15 days of your annual leave

Lifestyle