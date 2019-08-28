Gemma Collins shuns 'Photoshop' accusations and poses on yacht in St Tropez

Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The GC is is enjoying another holiday in the sun and has proudly showed off her curves.

Gemma Collins has recently been slammed by nasty trolls who have accused her of 'Photoshopping' one of her most recent Instagram snaps.

The self-confessed 'Global ICON' posted a holiday picture on Monday in a stunning frilly white dress at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which was plastered with comments accusing her of Photoshopping the image.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins tries to use celeb status to get out of a parking ticket... but fails

This was due to the stones around her feet and legs looking distorted.

Gemma, 38, has not directly addressed the claims, but she's posted a number of sassy Instagram snaps since, with equally sassy captions.

Her most recent snap is another holiday pic, of her posing in a sexy leopard print swimsuit on a luxury yacht in St Tropez.

Gemma was slated for 'Photoshopping' this image. Picture: Instagram

The GC is living her best life and isn't afraid to let her haters know, captioning the post: "ST TROPEZ ..... always once a dream now a REALITY... keep working hard .... keep dreaming and most of all ..... KEEP BEING FABULOUS".

She has a sequinned sarong around her waist and her hair is in natural waves, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

Plenty of Gemma's celeb friends have commented on the post, with Olivia Attwood commenting "Go on gemmm" and Piers Morgan giving two thumbs up.

Olivia supported Gemma. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Belle also commented supporting Gemma. Picture: Instagram

Gemma has been in the headlines constantly due to her new reality TV show, Diva Forever, and her controversial moments on the show.

Her on-off relationship with fellow reality star, James 'Arg' Argent has been slated by viewers after they weren't happy with the way he treated Gemma.