Gemma Collins goes on fat burner IV drip in a bid to lose weight and 'look like Khloe Kardashian'

10 February 2020, 15:47

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins, 39, has tried a new technique with hopes it will help her shed pounds and rejuvenate her this winter.

Gemma Collins may have already dropped two stone, but the former TOWIE star is now looking to shed more weight and become Khloe Kardashian.

The TV star - who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating – visited her friend Dawn Ward's salon Sculpt Aesthetics for the treatment.

Taking to Dawn's Instagram story, Gemma told the viewers: "Hello Instas, it's me the GC with Dawny, Brian and the beautiful, stunning Debbie."

Gemma Collins tired out the fat burner IV drip in a bid to lose weight
Gemma Collins tired out the fat burner IV drip in a bid to lose weight. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram
During Gemma Collins&squot; video, the consultant said the drip "boosts your immune system"
During Gemma Collins' video, the consultant said the drip "boosts your immune system". Picture: Instagram/Dawn Ward

She continued: "Now, as you know I am on a mission to lose some pounds and look like Khloe Kardashian.

"I am on the fat burner plus which is an IV drip, it gives you energy, in these winter months we lack energy, once spring comes we get that step back in us."

Gemma's consultant Debbie explained to the camera that the drip "boosts your immune system" as well as "detoxifies your liver and it boosts your metabolism", which is why it's "a good fat burner".

Gemma Collins has previously praised SkinnyJabs for helping her lose weight
Gemma Collins has previously praised SkinnyJabs for helping her lose weight. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

Gemma jokingly asked Debbie if she could be wired up to the drip all day, but Debbie advised people who are interested that they can have it done every one to two weeks.

The TV star has recently also praised SkinnyJab injections for "changing her life".

Gemma said the controversial injections, which cost £250 a go, helped her lose two stone.

