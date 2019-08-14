Heartache for Gemma Collins and Arg as she reveals THREE of their family members had heart attacks last week

14 August 2019, 13:46 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 15:05

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The TV star opened up to Eamonn Holmes on This Morning about the sad family news.

Gemma Collins opened up about her "everyday struggles" on today's This Morning.

The 38-year-old professional diva was speaking to Eamonn Holmes on the show and revealed that a whopping THREE of her family members suffered from heart attacks just last week.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins is unrecognisable in throwback swimsuit photos

Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week
Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week. Picture: ITV

The sad news came after Gemma was discussing that her struggles are what make her appealing and relatable, and claimed that "yes, sometimes it can be difficult putting on a brave face."

She talked about her relationship with James 'Arg' Argent and how it's "not always plain sailing" but that's why the fans love her - she doesn't pretend to have rose tinted glasses on and doesn't sugarcoat things.

The star cosied up to Eamonn on the show today
The star cosied up to Eamonn on the show today. Picture: ITV

Gemma explained: "People have their moments, Arg has his moments, I've had many a moment."

Talking about the sad family news, she said: "I have every day struggles like everyone else, there's stuff that happens.

"Last week, three people in our family had heart attacks, but we still have to turn up for work, and we still have to put a smile on when we come through the door.

"We're not always in the best of moods."

While on the show, Gemma also discussed her alter-ego, the GC and explained it's "how I make my money".

According to the Essex gal, there's a clear difference between the 'real Gemma' and the 'GC', and compared GC to Paul O'Grady's drag alter-ego Lily Savage.

She continued: "GC is a brand now, and it's how I make my money, to be honest... 100 per cent (there's a distinction), definitely."

READ MORE: Gemma Collins net worth - how much is the TOWIE and Dancing on Ice start worth?

"Gemma's here today, but GC, I've become one of the biggest reality stars in Britain.

"I am a global icon, it's weird. But that's the GC - and that's what I do, I make great TV, I provide you with entertainment.

"I kinda explain it to people, it's like Paul O'Grady and Lily Savage. It's how I make my money."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime

James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel
Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup

Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup
The singer has turned down the role of Eric in the live-action remake

Harry Styles turns down Prince Eric role in The Little Mermaid live action remake - and fans are devastated

TV & Movies

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed

Jack Tweed hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to Jade Goody
Wayne is reportedly having counselling to help him kick the booze

Wayne Rooney 'quits booze to save marriage to Coleen'

Trending on Heart

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies

Helen has let slip a huge spoiler about her character Gail Platt

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler

TV & Movies

In the UK, nine out of ten teenagers now use social media

New study reveals the scary effects social media is having on teenagers

Lifestyle