Heartache for Gemma Collins and Arg as she reveals THREE of their family members had heart attacks last week

By Mared Parry

The TV star opened up to Eamonn Holmes on This Morning about the sad family news.

Gemma Collins opened up about her "everyday struggles" on today's This Morning.

The 38-year-old professional diva was speaking to Eamonn Holmes on the show and revealed that a whopping THREE of her family members suffered from heart attacks just last week.

Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week. Picture: ITV

The sad news came after Gemma was discussing that her struggles are what make her appealing and relatable, and claimed that "yes, sometimes it can be difficult putting on a brave face."

She talked about her relationship with James 'Arg' Argent and how it's "not always plain sailing" but that's why the fans love her - she doesn't pretend to have rose tinted glasses on and doesn't sugarcoat things.

The star cosied up to Eamonn on the show today. Picture: ITV

Gemma explained: "People have their moments, Arg has his moments, I've had many a moment."

Talking about the sad family news, she said: "I have every day struggles like everyone else, there's stuff that happens.

"Last week, three people in our family had heart attacks, but we still have to turn up for work, and we still have to put a smile on when we come through the door.

"We're not always in the best of moods."

While on the show, Gemma also discussed her alter-ego, the GC and explained it's "how I make my money".

According to the Essex gal, there's a clear difference between the 'real Gemma' and the 'GC', and compared GC to Paul O'Grady's drag alter-ego Lily Savage.

She continued: "GC is a brand now, and it's how I make my money, to be honest... 100 per cent (there's a distinction), definitely."

"Gemma's here today, but GC, I've become one of the biggest reality stars in Britain.

"I am a global icon, it's weird. But that's the GC - and that's what I do, I make great TV, I provide you with entertainment.

"I kinda explain it to people, it's like Paul O'Grady and Lily Savage. It's how I make my money."