Gemma Collins debuts impressive weight loss after Skinnyjab injections

18 October 2019, 09:27 | Updated: 18 October 2019, 09:33

Gemma Collins has shown off her incredible weight loss
Gemma Collins has shown off her incredible weight loss. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Gemma Collins has shown off her recent weight loss in a glamorous new photo.

Reality star Gemma Collins has been on an incredible weight loss journey over the past few months.

And now the 38-year-old has shown off her new figure as she attended a glitzy event in London yesterday evening.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former TOWIE star shared a snap outside her house while wearing a shiny silver gown.

The sassy photo reveals her slimmed-down waist as the dress features a flattering wrap around detail.

She accessorised her look with a silver Dior bag and styled her blonde hair in glamorous waves.

Read More: Gemma Collins shows off dramatic weight loss and tiny waist in skintight silver dress

And fans couldn’t wait to compliment her on the glam look, as one commented: “You look amazing as always 😘”

“You look unreal ❣️,” said another, while a third added: “you are an ACTUAL GODDESS 😍👏🏻🔥”.

Read More: Gemma Collins flaunts slender new figure at controversial Skinny Jab launch party

Gemma was attending the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards on Thursday along with celebs such as Olivia and Alex Bowen and I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo.

Gemma Collins has reportedly lost three stone over the past year
Gemma Collins has reportedly lost three stone over the past year. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Hanging out with the reality stars, Gemma shared a string of videos from inside the event which saw them tucking into a three course meal and plenty of wine.

This comes after it was revealed the GC injects herself with controversial £250 ‘SkinnyJab's’ in order to keep the pounds off.

The stars has reportedly lost a whopping three stone since her appearance on Dancing on Ice at the start of the year.

She has her own section on SkinnyJab's website called "Lose Weight With Gemma Collins" where the injection company claim their jabs "is the force behind The GC's recent amazing weight-loss".

The suppressant plan costs £250 for a three week plan, and claims to regulates blood glucose levels that allows the body to turn stored fat into energy.

Since slimming down, the reality TV queen has said she feels amazing, admitting: "I definitely feel much better since losing weight and I have got more energy and stuff.

"When you eat rubbish food, you feel rubbish and when you eat healthy, it’s a lot better."

