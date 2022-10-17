GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

17 October 2022, 12:00 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 12:07

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend
Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh has spoken out about her 'magic' boyfriend Louis Church.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about her 18-year age gap with partner Louis Church.

The 45-year-old is currently dating 27-year-old Louis after they met when she filming for Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020, where he was working as a production secretary.

Opening up about her 18-year gap with her new boyfriend, Ranvir told The Sun it’s not something they speak about.

Ranvir Singh has been dating Louis for two years
Ranvir Singh has been dating Louis for two years. Picture: Getty Images

“We don’t ever joke about the age difference,” she said, continuing: “Actually, age is no guarantee of someone being wonderful to you.

“There are complete g**s who are exactly the same age as you.

“Age can define life experience, but that is only valuable if you’ve learned from it – it doesn’t always mean you’ve got your life figured out.”

She went on to say there might be 50-year-old men who have ‘no idea about how to be a good partner’, saying that age is not reflective of whether someone is ready to commit.

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her relationship
Ranvir Singh has opened up about her relationship. Picture: Instagram

“When I was 27, I was probably a lot more immature than Louis is,” Ranvir continued.

“There are things that he is better at than I am in terms of just being a good human being. And I’m learning from him. So to me, it’s a complete joy.”

Ranvir shares 10-year-old son Tushaan with ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal, who she married in 2012 and announced their split before joining Strictly.

The star went on to say she is very cautious about introducing new partners to her son that aren’t 'real, true and authentic' as she is ‘protective’ of their family.

The mum-of-one added: “I think that’s a very common experience for people. But I have definitely found a bit of magic and I think everyone at Strictly is completely thrilled.”

Ranvir doesn’t usually share photos of her relationship but the pair went public when they attended Royal Ascot together earlier this year.

She previously revealed the reason why she has kept her divorce with ex-husband Ranjeet out of the spotlight is to protect her son.

"It's important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates. I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story," Ranvir told Woman and Home magazine.

She added: "We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him."

