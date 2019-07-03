Gordon Ramsay blasts fans who message his son online as ‘effing strangers’

Gordon Ramsay revealed his worries about online safety during a recent interview with GQ. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The TV chef opens up about his concerns for internet safety and slams followers who slide into Jack's DMs

Gordon Ramsay has hit back at social media users who message his children on Instagram, branding them as "f****** strangers" not "fans".

The celebrity chef, 52, revealed his worries about internet safety and slammed anyone who slid into his kids' DMs because it's not clear who they are or what their agenda is.

When asked what keeps him awake at night as a parent, the father-of-five admitted he was concerned about the so-called "fans" Jack, 19, was speaking to online.

In an interview with GQ, he said: "I think the distractions that they have today on social media, I don't know what it is because they look at the charm on social media and all of a sudden you think that these people who follow you are fans.

"I hate that word fans, they are not, they are f*****g strangers.

"They sort of judge their life on what people say about them which is ridiculous."

Addressing his eldest son, who is currently a student at Exeter University, the TV cook asked: "You don't message people."

But when Jack hesitated, it was clear he was trying to figure out what to admit to his dad.

Gordon continued: "You hesitated, that means you do."

Jack explained: "Well if they message first. I don't think you need to worry because you have taught me quite well when it comes to real friends, fake friends, how to approach the issue of social media.

"I have been taught quite well."

The Hell's Kitchen star replied: "Yeah, I know but, so you message people back?

Jack said: "It depends who they are."

Shocked by his son's response, Gordon added: "Really?

"So I put under all my handles, don't DM me because I have no interest."

Speaking about the negative sides of social media, he warned the 19-year-old that anyone – even "his mother's friends in disguise" – could create a fake account and pose as a "fan".

Jack asked his dad: "You are 19-years-old and this cool, good looking young girl messages you on Instagram. What are you going to do?"

Gordon said: "So the one thing that keeps me up at night is Jack messaging individuals on social media."