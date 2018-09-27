Strictly Come Dancing Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson relationship details

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez met during Strictly 2017. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez confirmed their relationship after months of speculation on Strictly and now engagement rumours are rife.

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson, 33, and professional dancer Gorka Marquez, 27, have confirmed their romance after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Engagement rumours are now swirling after Gemma was pictured with a tell-tale ring on her finger.

Here's a look at their relationship as he pairs up with Katie Piper for 2018 Strictly competition:

Are Gemma and Gorka engaged?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on Gemma's left hand in one of her most recent Instagram snaps. However, the star was quick to put the rumours to bed, confirming that the Instagram story had reversed the image, meaning the ring was actually on her right hand.

She wrote: "The ring I'm wearing is crystal on my right hand. Instagram stories flip the camera. No ring on my left hand because I am not engaged!"

Gorka has been engaged previously to former girlfriend Lauren Sheridan, but broke it off at the end of 2016.

How long have Gemma and Gorka been dating?

The couple confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day this year, after a series of telling pap shots in January saw the pair kissing after rehearsals for the Strictly tour, and gazing adoringly at each other.

It was also reported that Alexandra Burke, who was Gorka's celebrity dance partner in the 2017 series, was 'fuming' about the potential impact their relationship may have on her chances of winning.

It's the only relationship to ever come from the show where the couple were not dance partners.

Do Gemma and Gorka live together?

The lovebirds have recently moved into a place in Manchester, although Gorka is tied to London with his Strictly commitments.

They share their house with Gemma's pet dogs, Norman and Ollie.

Is Gorka in Strictly this year?

Gorka is taking part in the 2018 series of Strictly, with new dance partner, Katie Piper.

The pair danced the Waltz to Adele's When We Were Young, with the judges applauding her efforts - claiming she had great potential but needed to 'let go' a bit more.