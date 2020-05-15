Gregg Wallace sends fans wild as he flashes his abs after fitness overhaul

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has posted a snap of his stomach on social media.

Gregg Wallace isn’t shy when it comes to sharing topless photos of himself on Instagram.

And now the Masterchef star has thrilled his fans after he showed off his torso in another social media snap on Thursday.

The photo sees the 55-year-old posing in his home office while lifting up his England rugby shirt.

He captioned the snap: “Office is a bit of a mess - body isn’t!”

And the post quickly racked up over 2k likes in a few hours, as one follower wrote: “Very messy!! Oh and you look good too. 😲”

“Body confident 😍 Looking Fab Gregg 👏,” said another.

Gregg is currently on lockdown with his wife Anne-Marie, 33, their one-year-old son Sid, and Anne-Marie’s mother Rina Sterpini, 57.

The family are residing in their converted farmhouse in Kent with a beautiful sweeping garden and plenty of space.

And the star - who also has two children with ex wife Denise - has been sharing his lunch and dinner recipes with his followers almost every day.

He also recently told his followers about his decision to cut back on alcohol, telling fans: “With regards to fitness and good living, I've never ever ever ever regretted not having a drink!”

This comes after Gregg revealed he had lost four stone, and credited his young family for inspiring him to change his lifestyle.

He told Daily Mail: “Falling in love with a much younger woman is an incentive to look after yourself.

“I am very aware she is 22 years younger than me. But saying that, she doesn’t care.”

Speaking about playing with his young son, he added: “I want to be there as long as I can be. And I love that I can run around with him and play with him. I love to strap him to me and run around the grass with him."

