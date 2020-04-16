Gregg Wallace flexes his huge biceps as he compares himself with Joe Wicks

The Masterchef star told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that he sees similarities between him and The Body Coach...

Gregg Wallace says his new muscly body makes him feel like a "bald, old Joe Wicks."

The Masterchef star, 55, spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden from his family home on Thursday morning, and couldn't resist flashing them a bit of skin.

The dad-of-three, who is in quarantine with his wife, their infant son, her parents and one of Gregg's children from a previous relationship, was complimented on his taut physique despite having a very sweet tooth.

Gregg Wallace chatted from his home via Facetime. Picture: Heart

Joe Wicks has become a superstar during quarantine thanks to his home workouts. Picture: Instagram

He said: "I'm under 12 stone now. And I'm even posting exercises online as well as recipes.

"I'm like a bald, old, Joe Wicks."

Gregg added that being in lockdown with his in-laws wasn't a drama, either.

He said: "They live with us anyway. You don’t marry an Italian girl you marry the whole family!"

Lucky them are getting a 'Greggs' for lunch every day - but it's not a pasty from the telly sex symbol's namesake bakery, it's a healthy dish made fresh by the former greengrocer.