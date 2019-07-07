Heartbreak for Kerry Katona as ex-husband George Kay dies aged 39

They were married for three years. Picture: Getty

Kerry Katona is said to be heartbroken over news that her ex-husband George Kay, 39, died last night.

Kay was found collapsed at his Warrington home and brought to the hospital where he passed away from a suspected overdose.

“Kerry was told this afternoon that George suffered an overdose and was taken to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival," a friend told The Mirror.



Adding that Katona is heartbroken: “She can’t bear the thought of explaining to her daughter what has happened.”

The couple had one child together. Picture: Getty

Katona and Kay, a ruby league player, married in autumn 2014 after the birth of their daughter Dylan-Jorge earlier that year. They had initially met as teenagers in their hometown of Warrington. The relationship ended in divorce in 2017.

Kerry Katona knew ex-husband George Kay from childhood and they reconnected in 2012. Picture: Getty

The former Atomic Kitten star, who has most recently appeared on the show Celebs Go Dating, has not posted anything on social media. Fans have left supportive messages on a recent video of her daughter dancing.

"I'm am so shocked ...I very so sorry Kerry for you and DJ loss. I knew George and despite everything you were the love of his life ....RIP George we will miss you," wrote one.

