Heartbreak for Kerry Katona as ex-husband George Kay dies aged 39
7 July 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 7 July 2019, 10:37
Kerry Katona is said to be heartbroken over news that her ex-husband George Kay, 39, died last night.
Kay was found collapsed at his Warrington home and brought to the hospital where he passed away from a suspected overdose.
“Kerry was told this afternoon that George suffered an overdose and was taken to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival," a friend told The Mirror.
Adding that Katona is heartbroken: “She can’t bear the thought of explaining to her daughter what has happened.”
Katona and Kay, a ruby league player, married in autumn 2014 after the birth of their daughter Dylan-Jorge earlier that year. They had initially met as teenagers in their hometown of Warrington. The relationship ended in divorce in 2017.
The former Atomic Kitten star, who has most recently appeared on the show Celebs Go Dating, has not posted anything on social media. Fans have left supportive messages on a recent video of her daughter dancing.
"I'm am so shocked ...I very so sorry Kerry for you and DJ loss. I knew George and despite everything you were the love of his life ....RIP George we will miss you," wrote one.
Read More: Kerry Katona fined £875 for child's school absences.