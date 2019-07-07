Heartbreak for Kerry Katona as ex-husband George Kay dies aged 39

7 July 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 7 July 2019, 10:37

They were married for three years
They were married for three years. Picture: Getty

Kerry Katona is said to be heartbroken over news that her ex-husband George Kay, 39, died last night.

Kay was found collapsed at his Warrington home and brought to the hospital where he passed away from a suspected overdose.

“Kerry was told this afternoon that George suffered an overdose and was taken to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival," a friend told The Mirror.

Adding that Katona is heartbroken: “She can’t bear the thought of explaining to her daughter what has happened.”

The couple had one child together
The couple had one child together. Picture: Getty

Katona and Kay, a ruby league player, married in autumn 2014 after the birth of their daughter Dylan-Jorge earlier that year. They had initially met as teenagers in their hometown of Warrington. The relationship ended in divorce in 2017.

Kerry Katona knew ex-husband George Kay from childhood and they reconnected in 2012
Kerry Katona knew ex-husband George Kay from childhood and they reconnected in 2012. Picture: Getty

The former Atomic Kitten star, who has most recently appeared on the show Celebs Go Dating, has not posted anything on social media. Fans have left supportive messages on a recent video of her daughter dancing.

"I'm am so shocked ...I very so sorry Kerry for you and DJ loss. I knew George and despite everything you were the love of his life ....RIP George we will miss you," wrote one.

Read More: Kerry Katona fined £875 for child's school absences.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Robbie Williams is said to be signing up for a long-term Vegas show

Robbie Williams in talks for 'six-figure' Vegas deal

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours
John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?
John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet photo with Barbara

Barbara Windsor enjoys lunch with old friend Christopher Biggins amid Alzheimer's battle

Trending on Heart

Marmite XO is back for a limited time a decade after it first launched

Marmite XO being relaunched after demand from fans... but you'll have to act fast

Food & Health

Pride is the main LGBT festival in London and it's not too far away

What date is London Pride 2019, what events are happening in the capital and what's this year's route?

Lifestyle

Fans of the show are buzzing to experience life as an islander

Love Island The Experience: Dates and where to get tickets for Brighton and Liverpool

TV & Movies

Belle shaved Anton's bum on tonight's episode

Love Island fans in stitches as Belle shaves Anton's BUM

TV & Movies

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

TV & Movies

Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor

TV & Movies