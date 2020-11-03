Holly Willoughby in tears over dementia sufferer's viral improvisation piano story

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left emotional during an interview with Paul Harvey.

Holly Willoughby was left in tears after interviewing 80-year-old dementia sufferer Paul Harvey on This Morning.

Holly and Phillip Schofield spoke to the former music teacher and his son after a clip of Paul composing a beautiful piece of music on his piano went viral earlier this year.

Holly Willoughby was emotional talking to Paul Harvey and his son on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Nick, Paul's son, shared a video of his dad improvising a piece with just four notes on social media, which later went viral with millions of views.

Holly and Phil spoke to Paul and Nick from their home in Sussex on Tuesday's show after his piece of music was performed alongside the Philharmonic, a track now topping the charts.

Holly and Phil spoke to the former music teacher who is fighting dementia. Picture: ITV

The emotional interview left presenter Holly fighting back tears as she became overwhelmed.

During the interview, Holly said that she was "so embarrassed" for crying, explaining "I don't know what's happened, it just won't stop".

Holly then went off camera to get a box of tissues before Paul performed for them.

Paul Harvey, 80, went viral after his son shared a video of him improvising on the piano. Picture: ITV

Nick has previously explained that using four notes to create a piece of music was something his father used to do when he was younger, and that when he does it it "brings him back".

Speaking of working with the Philharmonic, Paul said: "It was a great honour that they were involved, every time I hear that arrangement I well up a bit, I get a bit emotional, because it's a very special arrangement".

