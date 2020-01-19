Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star looks incredible in pearl Dana Harel gown

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in her Dana Harel gown. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby looked like a princess for this week's live show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to the ice this weekend for another live show that saw the likes of Maura Higgins, Joe Swash and Libby Clegg complete on Dancing On Ice.

For musical week, Holly pulled out all the stops with her ensemble, looking glam and gorgeous in a white sheer dress, complete with pearls.

Sharing a sneak peek of her look before the show, Holly posed in the sheer Dana Harel dress with a tulle skirt, tight bodice and gorgeous pearl detail.

Holly looked incredible in the sheer dress, complete with pearl details. Picture: ITV

The star completed the look with a simple makeup look, finished with a bold red lip, while Holly's blonde locks held a soft wave.

The dress was paired with jewellery by Fabergé, and shoes by Gina Shoes.

Holly's fans were quick to praise her flawless style, with one person commenting that she looked "absolutely stunning".

One person commented: "This is my favourite yet! Stunning!"

Another wrote: "Wow you look amazing have a great show!"

