Skating professional Matt Evers has kept his love life out of the limelight...

Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers made history earlier this month when he performed a same sex routine on the show for the first time with his partner Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

Speaking after the poignant moment, Matt tearily told the judges: "I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal.

"This is absolutely normal."

And as one of the original pros from DOI, the 42-year-old has had his fair share of huge moments on the show - especially being partnered with Gemma Collins last year.

But what exactly do we know about him and his previous relationships?

Does Matt Evers have a boyfriend?

Matt likes to keep his private life away from the spotlight and has never shared a photo of any potential love interests on social media.

It’s thought he’s currently single, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Has Matt Evers been married before?

While the Olympic skater hasn’t said much about his past romances, he opened up his sexuality in a powerful interview with Attitude Magazine ahead of the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice.

Although he was previously married to a woman, Matt revealed the reason he hadn’t been honest about his sexuality was because of the way his family treated his uncle - an openly gay man.

His uncle sadly passed away from an AIDs-related illness over 20 years ago, but Matt said he was "banished" from the family before this due to his parents’ religious beliefs.

He said at the time: “"They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible belt. I wasn't aware of why his passing and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay. It's scary, the difference between generations."

Matt admitted that he chose to come out after his uncle's death and also revealed that Donald Trump becoming president also contributed to his decision.

He said: "I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn't something bad."

