16 November 2021, 10:40

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was replaced by Josie Gibson on today's This Morning in a last-minute rearrangement.

Holly Willoughby, 40, was unable to present This Morning today after falling ill.

Phillip Schofield explained the reason on the hit ITV show, as Josie Gibson was revealed as Holly's last minute replacement.

Josie was on the way to Surrey this morning for the competition segment on the show when she got the call to come back to London.

But why is Holly not on the show and is she ok?

Phillip explained the reason Holly was not on the show, telling viewers: "Holly is not here today because she’s got a tummy bug, nothing more than that."

He went on to add that she is excepted to be returning on Wednesday.

Who has replaced Holly?

Josie Gibson stepped in at the last-minute to join Phillip on the sofa of This Morning.

The Big Brother star was on her way to Surrey to film the competition segment when she received the call.

Explaining her shock, Josie said on the show this morning: "This is a bit of a first! I don’t know, about an hour ago you were on your way to do our live competitions in Surrey."

She went on to add: "I couldn’t believe it, how surreal! I’ve grown up watching the show and I’m sitting behind you!

"I’ve been thrown in the deep end and I’ve got the best armbands on the planet."

She told Phil it was "an honour" to be presenting the show.

