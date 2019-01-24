Holly Willoughby 'left the NTAs in tears as she was overwhelmed by support from This Morning crew' after Ant and Dec won Best Presenter award

Holly Willoughby lost out on the award for Best Presenter over Ant and Dec. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby reportedly left the 2019 National Television Awards in tears after losing out on the Best Presenter gong.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – best known as Ant and Dec – scooped the award for Best Presenter at the 2019 NTAs, marking their 18th year winning the award.

Following controversy over Ant and Dec’s nomination, many believed This Morning’s Holly Willoughby would win the award after stepping in to replace Ant during I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

It has now been reported Phillip Schofield’s co-star left the award show in tears following Ant and Dec’s win.

Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant during the latest series of I'm A Celebrity . Picture: PA

The Sun report an industry source said: “Holly had a good cry with her husband Dan.

“She was totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from her This Morning crew after the ceremony.”

They continued: “They were all telling her how loved she is and how they couldn’t believe she didn’t win the gong.

“The amount of genuine empathy got too much for her.”

Ant and Dec won the award for the 18th year. Picture: PA

Appearing on This Morning the night after the NTAs, Holly and Phil shared their congratulations for the presenting duo live on air.

Speaking of the win, Phillip said: “That was a lovely speech. A big relief for them, a hell of a year."

Holly went on to add: “Lovely for Dec also. Ant said it, didn’t he? It was lovely. There were just so many of those moments that were just right and lovely."