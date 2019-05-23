Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's geometric sale dress?

23 May 2019, 09:58 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 10:02

Holly Willoughby opted for an unusual dress on Thursday
Holly Willoughby opted for an unusual dress on Thursday. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's how you can get Holly's latest fashion statement.

Holly Willoughby opted for a slightly different look on today's This Morning in a stunning mid-length patterned dress.

The outfit is complete with a ruffle across the bodice and a tie which cinches her in at the waist.

And it turns out the geo-print dress is actually in the sale at Kate Spade New York, coming in at £324 down from £475. Holly has also recycled her nude high-heeled shoes from high-street shop Office, which are priced at £59.

Fans have been quick to gush over the stunning outfit, as one wrote: "Wow you look fabulous."

"Gorgeous as always ❤️," said another, while a third added: "I love this dress on you Holly!!"

This Kate Spade dress is in the sale
This Kate Spade dress is in the sale. Picture: Kate Spade

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly and Phil have been working together for over ten years
Holly and Phil have been working together for over ten years. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

Read More: Holly Willoughby and Ant Middleton clash on This Morning after star’s controversial comments about boys crying

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

