Holly and Phil to present This Morning live from Highclere Castle next week, ahead of Downton Abbey release

Holly and Phil will be presenting from Downton Abbey's filming location. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed they’ll be presenting live from Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle later this week.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have only been back on This Morning for an hour, and they’ve already announced some huge news.

Yep, the TV duo told viewers they will be presenting live from Downtown Abbey’s filming location Highclere Castle on Thursday this week, one day before the ITV period drama moves to the big screen.

Revealing the news live on This Morning, Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, spoke to Alison Hammond who was outside the castle.

Teasing details of the extra special show, Alison said that the presenters will be joined by stars of the film, including Jim Carter (Mr Carson), Michael Fox (Andy Parker) and Tuppence Middleton (newcomer Lucy Smith).

Holly and Phil spoke to Alison Hammond from Highclere Castle. Picture: ITV

Co-host Kelly Brook is also set to host a gardening segment from the beautiful grounds of the castle, while singer Emeli Sandé will be performing We Are Not Alone, from her latest album Real Life.

Speaking about the exciting episode, Holly said: "It's no secret that I'm a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers.

"So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere."

Phil added: "Just like Holly, I'm a Downton Abbey superfan so I can't wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all it's stunning glory.

"Surely Carson won't mind!"

And fans are just as excited, with one writing on Twitter: “THIS MORNING ARE AT DOWNTON NEXT THURSDAY OMG MY LIFE IS COMPLETE”

While a second added: “this whole week on this morning has downton exclusives and interviews ITS STARTING ITS HAPPENING”

It's been four years since the final episode of Downton Abbey last aired in 2012, and over its six seasons, it won three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total.

The film will follow on a year from the TV series in 1927 and is is set to bring back some of the much-loved characters as they get ready for a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

The special Downton Abbey edition of This Morning will air 12th September, 10.30am on ITV.