Here's when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on This Morning

Holly and Phil have been on holiday for seven weeks. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's This Morning return has been confirmed.

After seven long weeks without them on our TVs, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will finally return to This Morning.

The onscreen husband and wife have been enjoying an extended break from the show to spend some time with their families.

Presenting over the past two months have been This Morning favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with appearances from friends of the show Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, Mark Wright and Davina McCall.

But now ITV have confirmed Holly and Phil will be back on the sofa on Monday 2nd September to take viewers through the latest headlines and chat to some very special guests.

Holly and Phil will be back on Monday. Picture: ITV

And the show could have a new look, as reports recently suggested ITV could be extending it for an extra hour, meaning it would run from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Earlier this year, The Jeremy Kyle Show was permanantly taken off air following the tragic suicide of guest Steve Dymond.

Viewers have since been speculating which show will fill the hour gap after Lorraine - so we might get to see more of Holly and Phil than usual this autumn.

Meanwhile, the presenting pair clearly can’t spend a moment apart as they’ve been holidaying in exactly the same places.

Holly and Phil were spotted relaxing in Quinta do Lago, Portugal with both of them sharing pictures in the sunshine.

The BFF’s were also joined by Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby and Molly, 23 and 25 and the girls’ boyfriends Will George and Will Grieveson.

Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, came along on the family holiday too.

Even Rochelle Humes met up with Holly in Portugal and the pair recreated an adorable photo of their daughters having fun in the sea.

We look forward to Holly and Phil's return!