Here's when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on This Morning

29 August 2019, 16:22 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 16:28

Holly and Phil have been on holiday for seven weeks
Holly and Phil have been on holiday for seven weeks. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's This Morning return has been confirmed.

After seven long weeks without them on our TVs, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will finally return to This Morning.

The onscreen husband and wife have been enjoying an extended break from the show to spend some time with their families.

Presenting over the past two months have been This Morning favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with appearances from friends of the show Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, Mark Wright and Davina McCall.

But now ITV have confirmed Holly and Phil will be back on the sofa on Monday 2nd September to take viewers through the latest headlines and chat to some very special guests.

Holly and Phil will be back on Monday
Holly and Phil will be back on Monday. Picture: ITV

And the show could have a new look, as reports recently suggested ITV could be extending it for an extra hour, meaning it would run from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Earlier this year, The Jeremy Kyle Show was permanantly taken off air following the tragic suicide of guest Steve Dymond.

Viewers have since been speculating which show will fill the hour gap after Lorraine - so we might get to see more of Holly and Phil than usual this autumn.

View this post on Instagram

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Read More: This Morning cooking section descends in to chaos as helicopter makes shock landing on set

Meanwhile, the presenting pair clearly can’t spend a moment apart as they’ve been holidaying in exactly the same places.

Holly and Phil were spotted relaxing in Quinta do Lago, Portugal with both of them sharing pictures in the sunshine.

The BFF’s were also joined by Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby and Molly, 23 and 25 and the girls’ boyfriends Will George and Will Grieveson.

Read More: Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of children Belle and Harry on the beach as her holiday comes to an end

Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, came along on the family holiday too.

Even Rochelle Humes met up with Holly in Portugal and the pair recreated an adorable photo of their daughters having fun in the sea.

We look forward to Holly and Phil's return!

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Chloe retweeted Amber's selfie and added an accusing caption

Amber Davies blames social media for rise in loverats... days after being caught in Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry split
Holly Willoughby has been enjoying the summer with her family

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of children Belle and Harry on the beach as her holiday comes to an end
Gemma Collins' best pal Jonathan Cheban lifts the lid on her lavish dining habits.

Gemma Collins' best pal Jonathan Cheban says she 'needs TWO tables' for food during lavish dinners
David Beckham has shown off his bulge in a new snap

David Furnish SHOCKS with close up snap of David Beckham’s huge ‘bulge’ on family holiday
Vicky Pattison sparks rumours she's engaged to Ercan Ramadan just nine months after split from fiancé John Noble.

Vicky Pattison sparks rumours she's engaged to Ercan Ramadan after split from fiancé John Noble

Trending on Heart

The brand new calendar is Lush's first ever

Lush has just launched it's first ever advent calendar for Christmas 2019 and we are obsessed

Beauty

Anne and her The Chase co-stars will be taking part in a new exciting version of the hit ITV show

Anne Hegerty and The Chasers 'to appear in brand new spin-off show'

TV & Movies

John revealed a shock new look on Loose Women

John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

TV & Movies

This sweet photo has gone viral for an adorable reason

Heartwarming moment sees boy, 8, holding crying autistic classmate's hand on first day of school

Lifestyle

In order to complain about mis-sold PPI, you need to contact Financial Ombudsman Service before 11.59PM on 29th August 2019

PPI deadline is TODAY: Here's how to claim back money and contact your provider

Lifestyle