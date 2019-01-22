Holly Willoughby This Morning dress today: Phillip Schofield's co-star looks pretty in pink in Mango dress for ITV show
22 January 2019, 10:19
Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a pink dress by Mango for Tuesday's This Morning.
Holly Willoughby was reunited with co-host Phillip Schofield for This Morning on Tuesday's show.
The Celebrity Juice star posted a sneak-peek of her ensemble for the hit morning show, wearing a pink checked dress and nude heels.
The mother-of-three styled her hair in a soft wave and her makeup natural.
From the dress to shoes, here's all the details on Holly's outfit.
READ MORE: Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers LOVES Holly Willoughby's catty comment about Gemma Collins
Dress
Holly wore a dress by high-street brand Mango.
The dress is the Check Pattern Midi Dress and is available online for £59.99.
READ MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in ombre Reiss skirt
Shoes
Holly wore her favourite nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.
The shoes are the 105 Suede Pumps and are online for a whopping £510.