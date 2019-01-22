Holly Willoughby This Morning dress today: Phillip Schofield's co-star looks pretty in pink in Mango dress for ITV show

Holly Willoughby stunned in pink for This Morning . Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a pink dress by Mango for Tuesday's This Morning.

Holly Willoughby was reunited with co-host Phillip Schofield for This Morning on Tuesday's show.

The Celebrity Juice star posted a sneak-peek of her ensemble for the hit morning show, wearing a pink checked dress and nude heels.

The mother-of-three styled her hair in a soft wave and her makeup natural.

From the dress to shoes, here's all the details on Holly's outfit.

Holly Willoughby's pink Mango dress is £59.99. Picture: Mango

Dress

Holly wore a dress by high-street brand Mango.

The dress is the Check Pattern Midi Dress and is available online for £59.99.

Holly Willoughby's favourite nude heels are by Gianvito Rossi. Picture: Gianvito Rossi

Shoes

Holly wore her favourite nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.

The shoes are the 105 Suede Pumps and are online for a whopping £510.