Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where is her floral peplum dress from?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a vintage dress today. Picture: Instagram

Holly Willoughby has made a sweet nod to her mum by wearing her old dress on This Morning today.

It's a big day for Holly Willoughby today as the presenter is celebrating her 40th birthday on This Morning.

And while it's still very chilly outside, that hasn't stopped the star opting for another summer dress on the show.

But in a sweet nod to her family, the piece actually belongs to her mum Linda who wore it on her own 40th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Holly explained that she chose to wore the vintage piece to 'make her feel closer' to her parents.

Sharing a photo of her mum alongside a photo of herself, she wrote: "This photo of my Mum was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden.

"I remember this day so clearly. It’s a strange thing to reach the age you remember your Mum being! ...I asked her if she’d kept the dress and of course she had... Strange moment zipping it up this morning, wondering how she felt on her big day...

"I can’t be with my Mum or Dad today but wearing this in her honour makes me feel closer to them... love you Mumma! #sothisis40 💕".

The dress features a floral print and is cut to a peplum silhouette with short sleeves.

While the dress is no longer for sale, as Holly's mum is now 72-years-old, there are some similar styles available online.

Florence Peplum Midi Dress from Silk Fred - £20

Silk Fred peplum dress. Picture: Silk Fred

Asymmetric Peplum Floral Print Midi Dress from Boohoo - £15

Asymmetric Peplum Floral Print Midi Dress from Boohoo. Picture: Boohoo

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford now step in.

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she shared photos from her autumn 2020 collection, posing by her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress and chunky knit cardigan.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"