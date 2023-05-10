Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

10 May 2023, 10:05

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Where is Holly Willoughby's blue daisy dress from and how much does it cost?

Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning with another beautiful dress today.

Opting for a spring-inspired outfit, this playful daisy print piece has a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and seam detail bodice.

The chic silhouette is made from soft crepe and moves beautifully and is effortlessly dressed up and casual.

From Ghost, the dress costs £129, so it definitely doesn't come cheap.

Holly also paired it with her staple nude Gianvito Rossi heels costing £535.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue midi dress
Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue midi dress. Picture: Ghost

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

Holly Willoughby formally announces Wylde Moon

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

TV & Movies

Giles and Mary from Gogglebox have opened up about their day jobs

Gogglebox's Giles and Mary give rare insight into impressive day jobs

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies