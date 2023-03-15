Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white pleated skirt from Reiss

15 March 2023, 10:19

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt from Reiss
Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt from Reiss. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's white midi skirt from and how much does it cost?

It's Wednesday morning and we are one step closer to Friday with another instalment of This Morning.

And Holly Willoughby is ignoring the cold weather with a pleated white skirt on the show today, perfect for spring.

The white pleated skirt is made from polyester and is mid-rise with an elasticated waist and pleated detail.

It also has a colour-block hem and falls to a flippy midi-length skirt.

Designed by Reiss, the piece is currently being sold by Selfridges for £158, so it doesn't come cheap.

Holly has paired it with matching knitwear from Pure Collection and staple black heels.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Reiss skirt
Holly Willoughby is wearing a Reiss skirt. Picture: Selfridges/Reiss

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

