Holly Willoughby This Morning dress today: Phillip Schofield's ITV co-star stuns in £46 denim Warehouse dress
4 February 2019, 10:16
Holly Willoughby looked sensational for Monday's This Morning in a Warehouse dress teamed with nude heels.
Holly Willoughby joined ITV co-star Phillip Schofield for Monday's This Morning, following another Sunday night of Dancing On Ice drama.
The Celebrity Juice star shared a sneak-peek of her Monday outfit on Instagram before going live.
To start the week, Holly kept her ensemble simple in a midi denim dress, teamed with nude heels.
Holly's dress is a high street number by Warehouse, and is available online for only £46.
The mother-of-three finished the look off with a pair of nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.
Holly also showed off a shorter hair cut, having taken the chop the night before for Dancing On Ice.
Fans were left obsessing over the stylish – and affordable – look.
One fan commented: "Love this dress!"
Another added: "Stunning as usual."