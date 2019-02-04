Holly Willoughby This Morning dress today: Phillip Schofield's ITV co-star stuns in £46 denim Warehouse dress

4 February 2019, 10:16

Holly Willoughby Warehouse dress
Holly Willoughby's dress is by Warehouse. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked sensational for Monday's This Morning in a Warehouse dress teamed with nude heels.

Holly Willoughby joined ITV co-star Phillip Schofield for Monday's This Morning, following another Sunday night of Dancing On Ice drama.

The Celebrity Juice star shared a sneak-peek of her Monday outfit on Instagram before going live.

To start the week, Holly kept her ensemble simple in a midi denim dress, teamed with nude heels.

Holly Willoughby Warehouse dress
Holly Willoughby's Warehouse dress is only£46. Picture: Warehouse

Holly's dress is a high street number by Warehouse, and is available online for only £46.

The mother-of-three finished the look off with a pair of nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.

Holly also showed off a shorter hair cut, having taken the chop the night before for Dancing On Ice.

Fans were left obsessing over the stylish – and affordable – look.

One fan commented: "Love this dress!"

Another added: "Stunning as usual."

