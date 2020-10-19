X Factor star Honey G shows off weight loss after dropping two stone in lockdown

X Factor star Honey G shows off weight loss after dropping two stone in lockdown. Picture: Getty/Twitter-Honey G

By Alice Dear

Honey G has gone from a size 18 to 12 thanks to yoga, running and triathlons.

X Factor star Honey G has shown off her impressive weight loss after dropping the pounds in lockdown.

Honey G, whose real name is Anna Gilford, has lost two stone this year, and showed off her svelte new figure in a collection of images Twitter.

Posing in workout clothing, the rap artist looked ecstatic having just finished her first triathlon.

She revealed to the Daily Star that her weight loss has given her more confidence, after going from a size 16-18 to a 12.

Honey G has been running, doing yoga and taking part in triathlons. Picture: Twitter/Honey G

She said: "The weight loss has definitely given me the confidence to put myself out there.

"I've always had a bit of a complex about my weight and now I can shop in the likes of Topshop and Miss Selfridge.

"I used to be Size 16 to 18 but I recently bought a pair of size 12 trousers which feels so good."

Honey G found fame on the X factor back in 2016. Picture: ITV

Honey G has gone from a size 16-18 to a size 12. Picture: Getty

She continued: "The weight loss is making me feel better about myself and it's nice to wear something more revealing and sexy and know I can strut my thing."

Honey G said that she has been dating during lockdown, but hasn't "quite found" what she is looking for.

She said: "I am of course looking for a woman who is attractive but also someone that I can have intelligent conversation with and share my sporting interests with too."

Honey G finished her first triathlon last month. Picture: Twitter/Honey G

Honey G first found fame when she made it to the X Factor live shows in 2016 with her original raps.

After releasing some of her own music, Anna returned to regular life, but has still held on to her solid fan base.

