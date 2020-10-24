How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries? Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers was injured after being caught in an explosion in Afghanistan.

Strictly will finally return to our screens next month, with a brand-new batch of celebrities competing to win that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The 2020 contestants were recently announced, and TV presenter, public speaker and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers is among them.

Read more: How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing studio audience tickets 2020

He is known for his work on a number of sports shows, as well as successes in the Invictus Games.

JJ also served in Afghanistan as a Royal Marine, where he was injured in 2011.

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

JJ was on a foot patrol in Helmand province of Afghanistan when he was seriously injured by an Improvised Explosive Device.

He suffered a number of injuries, including suffered a crushed eye socket and burst ear drums.

It also destroyed his elbow, blew holes in his legs and left him with two fingers missing.

Read more: How long will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be on for?

JJ Chalmers is an Invictus Games medalist. Picture: PA

JJ opened up about the experience to Stark Talk, saying: "I remember being on my back in more pain than I’ve ever experienced.

"I felt like I’d been crushed.

"Both my arms had more or less come off. My right arm just wasn’t there at the time, my left hand had lost all of its fingers. The next thing I remember is just feeling completely helpless."

He was put into a coma before being flown back to the UK.

JJ added: "Most of my torso is missing.

"t looks like I’ve been bitten by a shark! But that’s because those nice pieces of fleshy skin now live on my elbow."

What will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 look like?

The show will operate under strict guidelines brought in because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It has also been confirmed that there will be a reduced number of episodes, as well as limited crew working backstage.

A source recently told The Sun: "Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

"Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

"The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed."

NOW READ:

Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'