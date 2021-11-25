Is Adam Woodyatt married?

25 November 2021, 14:46

Inside Adam Woodyatt's relationship with ex wife Beverley Sharp...

Adam Woodyatt recently joined the I’m A Celebrity line up hoping to be named King of the Castle.

Known for his long standing role as Ian Beale in EastEnders, Adam will be giving the public a taste of his personality away from the soap.

But what do we know about Adam’s family life, and his divorce from ex Beverley Sharp?

Adam Woodyatt and his wife Beverley split in 2019
Adam Woodyatt and his wife Beverley split in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Adam was married to Beverley Sharp for 22 years, but he revealed the pair had split earlier this year.

Amid rumours of the break up, spokesperson for the actor said: "Beverley and Adam separated in August last year, and we ask that the family's privacy is respected."

A source later told The Sun the split was an amicable split, adding: "Beverley was naturally very upset, as anybody would be in the circumstances, but these things happen and it's a straightforward separation.

"Nobody plans for these things and divorce is a difficult thing to get your head around, but they have dealt with it quietly for several months and are now telling friends, so it's less of a secret.

Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Instagram

"They still get on well, and are keen to make sure they stay that way for the sake of their children – even though they are now grown up."

Adam and Beverley tied the knot at Disney World Florida in 1998 and went on to have two children together, daughter Jessica, 27, and son Samuel, 23.

Meanwhile, back in the castle Adam admitted that he might now be back in Walford after leaving I’m A Celeb.

He said: "I’m still on tour with Looking Good Dead, the Peter James book.

“So I literally come out of the castle whenever that is, have Christmas off and then we’re back into rehearsals because Laurie Brett’s taking over from Gaynor Faye.

"And then we’re doing that until the end of April.

"It’s been it’s been a lot of fun working and seeing [Laurie] again. It’s kind of bittersweet.

"I’m looking forward to Laurie coming in, I’m going to miss Gaynor because she’s been an absolute joy to work with. It’s been wonderful."

