How old is Jack Maynard, what is he famous for, who is his brother and why did he leave I'm A Celebrity?

Jack Maynard is one of the contestants appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Instagram/Jack Maynard

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about YouTube star Jack Maynard as he tests his resilience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jack Maynard is one of the contestants taking part in this year's celebrity edition of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The YouTuber will be tested mentally and physically during the training, alongside other contestants including Joey Essex, Katie Price and Nikki Sanderson.

But what do we know about Jack, how old is he, who is his brother, and what is he famous for?

Jack Maynard's YouTube channel has 1.54 million subscribers. Picture: YouTube

Who is Jack Maynard and how old is he and who is his brother?

Jack is a 23-year-old YouTube star from Brighton.

Jack is the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard, who found fame with his hits Can't Say No and Vegas Girl.

Jack Maynard's brother is singer and songwriter Conor Maynard. Picture: Instagram/Jack Maynard

What is Jack Maynard famous for?

Jack found fame after his YouTube channel took off.

The social media star now boasts a huge 1.54 million subscribers on the video platform.

Jack started his channel four years ago which features vlogs around his life, comical sketches and challenges with his YouTube friends including Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee.

Jack appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, but later left the jungle following an online scandal.

Jack Maynard appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2017 before leaving the jungle early. Picture: Instagram/Jack Maynard

Why did Jack Maynard leave I'm A Celebrity?

Jack was doing well in the I'm A Celebrity jungle before his shocking exit.

While the star was in the jungle, a number of inappropriate Tweets from the young star were published by The Sun.

At the time, a spokesperson for Jack said he was leaving the jungle so he could be made aware of the allegations and have the opportunity to defend himself.

The decision was "made by his representatives and ITV", they said.

After leaving the jungle, Jack put out a statement via his representative which read: "Jack is ashamed of what he said in these tweets, many of which were deleted a long time ago and were sent in response to a neighbour who was bullying him.

"Jack was a lot younger when he posted them in 2012 but realises that age is no defence.

"He would never use that language now and realises that, as someone who was bullied himself, this kind of retaliatory, inflammatory, insulting language is completely unacceptable."

