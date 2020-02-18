Who is Jack Whitehall? BRITs presenter's movie and TV roles, net worth and age revealed

18 February 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 18:01

Jack Whitehall will present the BRITs for the third time this year
Jack Whitehall will present the BRITs for the third time this year. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about actor and comedian Jack Whitehall as he presents the BRIT Awards 2020.

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards for the third time this year, following his debut at the 2018 ceremony.

The actor and comedian is well-known for his stage shows and a number of TV and film appearances. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Jack Whitehall? What's his age and background?

Jack, 31, was born in London, and he is best known for his roles in Fresh Meat, Bad Education, A League Of Their Own, and Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father.

Jack Whitehall is known for his role as JP in Fresh Meat
Jack Whitehall is known for his role as JP in Fresh Meat. Picture: Channel 4

He attended The University Of Manchester and studied History of Art, but dropped out after two terms and decided to pursue a career in stand up comedy.

What films has Jack Whitehall been in?

As well as his TV work, Jack has appeared in a number of films - including The Bad Education Movie, Mother's Day and The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.

Jack Whitehall returns to the BRIT Awards for 2020
Jack Whitehall returns to the BRIT Awards for 2020. Picture: PA

What is Jack Whitehall's net worth?

According the Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Whitehall is worth around £3million.

Does Jack Whitehall have a girlfriend?

Jack had a highly publicised relationship with his Fresh Meat co-star Gemma Chan for six years, but the couple split in 2017. It is not currently known whether Jack is seeing anyone.

