Does Jack Whitehall have a girlfriend? BRITs presenter's dating history revealed

Jack Whitehall dated Gemma Chan for six years until their split in 2017 - here's your need-to-know on his previous girlfriends.

Actor and Comedian Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards for the third time this year, following his hugely successful debut at the last two ceremonies.

Jack, 31, said of the awards: “The Brits are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone’s there.

“No matter how much I try to tell myself to behave, I always end up putting my foot in it at the last minute.

“So I’m sure there will be a moment of madness.

“I will be trying to crowbar any performance I can into the show.

“I just need to get those elbows a bit sharper so I can really put myself front and centre.”

Does Jack Whitehall have a girlfriend?

At present, it is not known whether Jack is seeing anyone - as he hasn't gone public with a girlfriend since Gemma.

Who has Jack Whitehall dated and when did he split from Gemma Chan?

Jack Whitehall was in a highly publicised relationship with Gemma Chan - who he starred in Fresh Meat with - for six years until their split in 2017.

A source told The Sun of their split: “For the past couple of years they’ve both been finding it difficult to make proper time for one another and, with their schedules showing no signs of slowing down, have decided to go their separate ways.

“It’s sad but they remain supportive of one another.”

Jack shared a snog with Kate Beckinsale last year. Picture: PA

Since then, he has been linked to a number of other women - but has remained private about his dating life.

After last year's BRITs, it was claimed that Jack had got cosy with Dua Lipa at the after party, with a source saying: “Dua kept rubbing her body against his as they closely danced together – with the pair even holding hands.”

Jack reportedly got close to Dua Lipa after her BRITs performance last year. Picture: PA

Jack has also been linked to Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallagher, and shared a snog with Kate Beckinsale in LA last year.