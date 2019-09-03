How Jamie Oliver lost two stone in three months as new TV show Meat Free Meals starts

3 September 2019, 14:55

Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months
Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months. Picture: Getty

Jamie Oliver is showing people how to cut down on their meat intake as he stars in new Channel 4 show Meat Free Meals.

Jamie Oliver, 44, dropped a considerable amount of weight back in 2015 after he turned 40.

Four years ago, Jamie lost two stone in only three months after stating he wanted to live “as old as possible”.

He said: “When you come to 40, you think you've got a while but it's ticking.

Jamie Oliver made some changes to his diet when he turned 40
Jamie Oliver made some changes to his diet when he turned 40. Picture: Getty

“I want to get as old as possible and to do that, you have to live a certain way. That's the rule of the game."

The celebrity chef spilled some of his healthy eating habits with the Daily Mail, explaining that he started adding seaweed to his meals.

"I thought seaweed was hippy, globetrotting stuff”, Jamie said: “But our ancestors ate seaweed.”

He added: “It has got a load of iodine and is the most nutritious vegetable in the world."

Jamie slept more and cut down on alcohol
Jamie slept more and cut down on alcohol. Picture: Getty

He also drank less alcohol and got more sleep in order to drop the pounds.

Jamie also revealed that he swapped meat for eggs and ate nuts as a regular snack.

Now, Jamie is showing his fans how to cut down on meat intake with his new Channel 4 show Meat Free Meals, which starts tonight at 8:30PM.

