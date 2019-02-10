Jamie Redknapp was rejected by Nicole Scherzinger when he asked for a date

Jamie Redknapp was reportedly turned down by singer Nicole Scherzinger. Picture: Getty

40-year-old Nicole has taken a break from romance after splitting with tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov last month.

Jamie Redknapp might be one of the nation's most desirable bachelors but his suave charms failed to work on Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger when he asked the 40-year-old out on a date.

Nicole rejected 45-year-old Jamie's advances just weeks after her split from tennis superstar Grigor Dimitrov.

A close source told The Sun: "Jamie has been very keen on Nicole but would never have tried it on when she was with Grigor.

"Since their split, he expressed an interest in dating her but the time isn't right for Nicole... She is on a break from Grigor and she deserves an amazing man."

Nicole Scherzinger recently split from tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov. Picture: Getty

The source went on to explain how newly-single Nicole has decided to focus on "herself and her career" with an expected Pussycat Dolls reunion tour on the cards.

Nicole is thought to have first met Jamie during filming of TV quiz show A League of Their Own in 2016.

Jamie's ex wife Louise Redknapp recently told Heart about the bond between the former couple who share two sons.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast earlier this week, Louise explained: "He's my best friend.

"It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good."