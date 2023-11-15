Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out for the first time since the death of her beloved Friends castmate Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, 54, has broken her silence on the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor, who played Chandler Bing on the hit series for 10 years, died at the age of 54-years-old on 28th October at his LA home – his cause of death is still unknown.

While the cast released a joint statement earlier this month about their beloved friend, Jennifer has now shared a more personal message about her friendship with Matthew.

Posting on her Instagram page, Jennifer shared a black and white picture of herself and Matthew laughing as well as a clip from the final series of Friends where Rachel and Chandler are saying goodbye to one another.

She also shared a screen-grab of a message from Matthew – which revealed that he had once sent her the same picture –alongside a message which read: "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)."

Jennifer's reply reads: "Awwww the first of THOUSANDS of times..."

The caption alongside the images reads: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.

"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'

"Rest little brother.

You always made my day…"