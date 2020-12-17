Jesy Nelson speaks out for the first time since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support this week. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The former Little Mix member has thanked fans for their messages following her announcement this week.

Jesy Nelson has taken to social media to thank her fans who have shown her support over the past days.

This comes just days after the star, 29, announced she was leaving girlband Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson said being in the band had "taken a toll" on her mental health. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram story post shared on Thursday, Jesy said she has been left "emotional" by messages she had received and that she "appreciated it".

The full message read: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much love you all."

Fans have been reaching out to the star online since she announced her decision to leave Little Mix on Monday evening.

She explained in a detailed message that being in the band had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

Jesy told fans she wanted to spend time with people she loved, doing things that make her happy, and was ready to "embark on a new chapter in my life".

The remaining members of Little Mix – Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne – also shared a message of support to their bandmate and friend earlier in the week.

The girls explained that it was an "incredibly sad time" for them, but that they are "fully supportive of Jesy".

Jesy Nelson said fans had left her 'emotional' with their love and support. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne added: "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

"We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

"We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

"We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour."

